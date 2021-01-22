scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, January 22, 2021
Must Read

Sonu Sood moves Supreme Court against High Court order on illegal construction notice

Advocate Vineet Dhanda, who has filed the plea in the top court, told PTI that Sood has challenged the high court order.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Updated: January 22, 2021 7:42:56 pm
As per the BMC, the Bollywood actor had carried out structural changes in the six-storey residential building "Shakti Sagar", and converted it into a hotel. (Photo via Instagram/@sonusood)

Actor Sonu Sood moved the Supreme Court Friday challenging the Bombay High Court order which dismissed his appeal against a BMC notice over alleged illegal construction at his residential building in Mumbai’s Juhu area.

Advocate Vineet Dhanda, who has filed the plea in the top court, told PTI that Sood has challenged the high court order.

Read |Bombay HC dismisses Sonu Sood’s plea against BMC notice on illegal construction

As per the BMC, the Bollywood actor had carried out structural changes in the six-storey residential building “Shakti Sagar”, and converted it into a hotel without taking requisite permissions.

Click here for more
https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The BMC earlier this month also filed a complaint at the Juhu police station, seeking an FIR to be lodged against Sood for allegedly converting the residential building into a hotel without permission.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

The complaint letter was sent to the police after the BMC inspected the building and found that Sood had allegedly not complied with the requisitions and was continuing unauthorised construction even after the notice was served to him in October last year.

The police is yet to register FIR in the case.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 22: Latest News

Advertisement