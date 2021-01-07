BMC accuses Sonu Sood for turning residential building into commercial property, files police complaint

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has filed a police complaint against actor Sonu Sood and his wife Sonali for allegedly converting a residential building in Juhu into commercial premises.

The complaint was filed by a junior engineer of K-west ward (Andheri) on January 4, under the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act (MRTP), 1966. The BMC has alleged illegal unauthorised construction, change of user, and alterations in the building.

As per the complaint, the BMC had visited Sood’s Shakti Sagar Building in Juhu on October 24. Following the inspection, it was found that actor has carried out illegal alteration and additions in the building and turned it into a commercial building in contravention to approved plans of a residential building. On October 27, the BMC issued a notice to Sood and his wife, under section 53 (1) of the MRTP Act, 1966, giving them a month’s time to restore the property as per the original plan or get approval for competent authority for the changes made.

When the BMC team again visited the property on January 4, it was found that the unauthorised development work was underway despite the notice.

Last year, Sonu Sood had garnered praise for helping migrants from Mumbai and other cities to reach their hometown during the nationwide lockdown induced due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the Shiv Sena questioned his motive and a Sena spokesperson called him a BJP puppet. Raut in his weekly column ‘Rokthok’ which appears in Marathi daily Saamana, had alleged that the actor was working at the behest and with support of the BJP and is likely be inducted into the party. Sood later met Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray at Matoshree