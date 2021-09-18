Sonu Sood evaded Rs 20 crore tax: I-T dept

The Income Tax department on Saturday said actor Sonu Sood has evaded taxes to the tune of Rs 20 crore. The I-T department had searched 28 premises in Mumbai, Lucknow, Kanpur, Jaipur, Delhi and Gurgaon in connection with the Bollywood actor and a Lucknow-based real estate firm on September 15.

The tax department said Sood camouflaged professional receipts as loans to evade taxes. The department also alleged that the 48-year-old actor used the amount to acquire properties.

According to I-T officials, Sood’s charity foundation raised Rs 18.94 crore in donations from April 2021 till date and spent only Rs 1.7 crore in relief work. The remaining Rs 17 crore has been lying unutilized, the tax department claimed.

The department also said that Sood’s charity foundation raised Rs 2.1 crore from outside India in violation of FCRA norms.

“The simultaneous search operations carried out at various premises linked to a Lucknow-based infrastructure group, with which the actor had inked a joint venture, have resulted in the unearthing of incriminating evidence pertaining to tax evasion,” the IT department said.

The IT department has allegedly found instances of circular trades by the infrastructure group to the tune of Rs 175 crore. Following the searches, the tax agency has seized Rs 1.8 crore cash and placed nine lockers under prohibitory order.