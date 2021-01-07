BMC urges Mumbai police to book Sonu Sood over illegal construction

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has filed a police complaint against actor Sonu Sood and his wife, Sonali Sood, for allegedly carrying out “change of user” by converting his residential building, located at Juhu, into a commercial establishment.

The complaint was filed by junior engineer of K-west ward (Andheri) on January 4 at Juhu police station, seeking an FIR against the actor and his wife under the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act (MRTP), 1966, for carrying out illegal construction in contravention of approved plans.

The letter, issued to Juhu police station by the BMC, said that after receiving complaints of illegal construction being carried out by the actor, on October 24, a BMC team visited his Shakti Sagar residence in Juhu. Following the inspection, it was found that Sood had carried out illegal alterations and additions in the building, turning it into a commercial establishment in contravention to approved plans of residential houses.

On October 27 a notice was issued by the BMC under Section 53 (1) of the MRTP Act, 1966, to the Soods, giving them a month’s time to restore the property as per the original plan or get approval for competent authority for the changes made. According to the BMC, on January 4, another team again visited the actor’s property to check if he had removed the unauthorized parts. However, it was found that the illegal construction was on despite the notice.

As per the provision of sub section (7) of Section 3 under the MRTP Act, 1966, the civic body has initiated the process of registering an FIR against the actor and his wife. Assistant Municipal Commissioner of K-west ward (Andheri west), Vishwas Mote has confirmed the development.



Sood had garnered praise for helping migrants from Mumbai and other cities to reach their hometown during the nationwide lockdown triggered by the pandemic. However, later the issue became political after the Shiv Sena questioned Sood’s motive behind his initiative. Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut had dubbed Sood “a puppet of the BJP”. Raut, in his weekly column Rokthok which appears in Marathi daily Saamana, had said that the BJP is helping Sood on the issue of migrant workers and the whole campaign is being run to show that the Maharashtra government is doing nothing to help migrants. Later, the actor visited Matoshree to meet Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.