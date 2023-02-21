Singer Sonu Nigam allegedly manhandled at music event in Chembur

Singer Sonu Nigam and his team were allegedly manhandled at a music event in Chembur on Monday night. Nigam and his team left the spot soon after the incident. He then filed a complaint at the Chembur police station.

An official said that based on a preliminary enquiry, the incident took place when a local politician’s son wanted to take a selfie with the singer.

However, the singer’s team didn’t recognise him and pushed him aside which led to a scuffle between the politician’s supporters and Nigam’s team.

In a video of the incident, which is viral, one person is seen falling from the stairs leading up to the stage.

An officer from the Chembur police station said they are currently in the process of recording statements following which a decision will be taken on the further course of action.

In a statement to news agency ANI, Nigam said, “After the concert, I was coming down from the stage when a man held me. He pushed Hari and Rabbani who came to save me. Then, I fell on the steps. I filed a complaint so that people would think about forcefully taking selfies and causing scuffle.”