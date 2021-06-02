Sonia Sethi to hold additional charge of MMRDA commissioner

Sonia Sethi, a 1994-batch IAS officer who is one of the additional metropolitan commissioners at the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), will be holding additional charge of MMRDA commissioner.

IAS officer R A Rajeev retired as commissioner of MMRDA on May 31 after starting the trial run of Metro 7 and Metro 2A.

In March, Rajeev was re-employed by the state government as the metropolitan commissioner of MMRDA on a contractual basis for three months. He has been heading the MMRDA since May 2018. Projects such as the Mumbai Metro corridors and Mumbai Trans Harbour Link Project are currently being executed by the MMRDA.

On Monday, besides starting the trial runs of Metro lines 7 (Dahisar East to Andheri East) and 2A (Dahisar to DN Nagar), a bhumi pujan of an elevated road and vehicular underpass to connect Terminal 1 (T1) and Terminal 2 (T2) of the international airport and e-inauguration of one arm of Rajnoli flyover and Durgadi flyover on Bhiwandi-Kalyan road were done.