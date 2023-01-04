District Legal Service Authority to bear education expenses of 140 children of Sonapur sex workers

In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the District Legal Service Authority (DLSA) of Mumbai Suburban division has decided to take up the educational responsibilities of 140 minor children of sex workers from Sonapur, Bhandup.

Like Kamathipura, Sonapur is one of the biggest red-light areas in Mumbai. To stop the practice of children of sex workers dropping out of education and falling prey to illegal activities, Satish Hiwale, secretary of DLSA—Mumbai-Suburban, which is tasked with implementing legal aid programmes and schemes in districts, scouted the areas and identified these 140 children between the age group of seven and 17 years.

“Many of the children have already been admitted to charitable-trust-run schools for their education. Two children who have been diagnosed with mental ailments would be shifted to a shelter home for better health care,” said Hiwale.

The official said DLSA has also made arrangements for alternative accommodation of the children. “The mothers also want a bright future for their children. So, we told them about the opportunities and scope the children would have and they readily agreed,” he said.

Many of these children don’t even have identity cards like Aadhaar, and DLSA is facilitating them in obtaining the same. “There are children from Kamathipura who have gone abroad for studies. Some have become accountants, architects…given an opportunity, these children can also shine in their lives,” he said.

Hiwale also has plans to constitute two teams of 20 lawyers who will visit the red-light areas to identify the problems being faced by the sex workers. “The women live in unhygienic conditions which leads to several health issues. So, we will inspect and compile a report on it,” he said.

NGO Parineeti, which works for the rehabilitation of the sex workers, welcomed the move of DLSA to help the children. Sumir More, member of the NGO, cited the example of the daughter of a sex worker pursuing higher studies at Oxford University. “We raised the money for her flight through online crowd-funding. She is a hope for many such children who were born in these red-light areas,” he said.