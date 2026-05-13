Son of Chhota Shakeel aide shot in South Mumbai

Deputy Commissioner of Police Krishnakant Upadhyay confirmed the incident and said efforts were underway to trace the attackers.

A 40-year-old man identified as Sameer Asif Khan, son of Mohammed Asif Khan alias “Asif Dadhi”, who was earlier linked to underworld don Chhota Shakeel, was allegedly shot at by unidentified bike-borne assailants near South Mumbai’s Dockyard Road railway station on Tuesday evening.

According to police, the incident took place around 6.05 pm when Sameer had gone to meet a hotelier friend at his office. Police said two men on a motorcycle allegedly followed Khan before one of them opened fire. The bullet struck Khan in the right thigh, leaving him injured.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Krishnakant Upadhyay confirmed the incident and said efforts were underway to trace the attackers.