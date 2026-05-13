Son of Chhota Shakeel aide shot in South Mumbai

Deputy Commissioner of Police Krishnakant Upadhyay confirmed the incident and said efforts were underway to trace the attackers.

Written by: Manish Kumar Pathak
1 min readMumbaiMay 13, 2026 04:10 AM IST
Son of Chhota Shakeel aide shot in South MumbaiDeputy Commissioner of Police Krishnakant Upadhyay confirmed the incident and said efforts were underway to trace the attackers.
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A 40-year-old man identified as Sameer Asif Khan, son of Mohammed Asif Khan alias “Asif Dadhi”, who was earlier linked to underworld don Chhota Shakeel, was allegedly shot at by unidentified bike-borne assailants near South Mumbai’s Dockyard Road railway station on Tuesday evening.

According to police, the incident took place around 6.05 pm when Sameer had gone to meet a hotelier friend at his office. Police said two men on a motorcycle allegedly followed Khan before one of them opened fire. The bullet struck Khan in the right thigh, leaving him injured.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Krishnakant Upadhyay confirmed the incident and said efforts were underway to trace the attackers.

“Several teams have been formed to identify and apprehend the suspects,” an officer involved in the probe said. Police are in the process of registering a case of attempt to murder against unidentified persons.

Manish Kumar Pathak
Manish Kumar Pathak

Manish Kumar Pathak is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Mumbai. His work demonstrates substantial Expertise and Authority across the complex field of crime reporting, with a strong focus on law enforcement actions, fraud, and cyber security challenges facing the metropolitan region. Expertise & Authority Affiliation: Reports for the nationally recognized daily, The Indian Express, providing his content with high Trustworthiness. Geographical Focus: Provides comprehensive, ground-level coverage of breaking news and investigative matters across Mumbai and the surrounding regions (e.g., Thane, Vasai). Core Authority: His reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial beats, including: Cyber & Financial Crime: Extensive coverage of sophisticated scams, including cases involving high-value cyber fraud, stock market manipulation scams, and fraudsters using government figures to gain trust. Law Enforcement & Investigation: Reports directly on major police actions, including arrests made by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in fraud cases (e.g., MHADA flat scams) and detailed coverage of murder and kidnapping investigations. Major Incidents & Public Safety: Covers significant incidents like building collapses, road accidents, and public safety issues such as theft at large public events. Defence & Maritime: Also covers key updates regarding the Indian Navy, including the commissioning of new vessels and strategic defense announcements. Manish Kumar Pathak's consistent focus on crime, fraud, and the workings of the Mumbai police system establishes him as a trusted and authoritative source for critical news in Western India. ... Read More

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