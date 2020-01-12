Mumbai: Son dies, man attacks 2 residents doctors at Nair hospital; booked

After Pawan Patil died early Saturday, his father, Dattatrey Patil, allegedly went on to attack the on-duty resident doctors, alleging negligence in treatment, police said. (Representational Image) After Pawan Patil died early Saturday, his father, Dattatrey Patil, allegedly went on to attack the on-duty resident doctors, alleging negligence in treatment, police said. (Representational Image)

A MAN was booked by the police for reportedly attacking two doctors at Nair hospital after being informed of his 13-year-old son’s death on Saturday. Following the alleged attack around 5 am, the residents doctors held a protest and did not report for out patient department (OPD) duty till noon.

The deceased, Pawan Patil, was admitted to the hospital with meningitis. After he died early Saturday, his father, Dattatrey Patil, allegedly went on to attack the on-duty resident doctors Kajol Chandra and Kartik Asutkar, alleging negligence in treatment, police said.

According to the hospital, Pawan required regular admissions as he suffered from congenital brain defect called hydrocephalus, a condition that causes build up of fluid or water in brain tissues. Such a condition exerts pressure on the brain, often causing swelling or brain damage.

In the last few months, Pawan had required repeated hospitalisation.

He was hospitalised a few days ago and discharged. Later, he was admitted again at Nair hospital for treatment for meningitis.

An assistant professor in the hospital said when Pawan’s condition deteriorated, a resident doctor tried to look for an available ventilator but the family did not authorise its use.

Another resident doctor claimed that Dattatrey refused to give his consent to put the boy on ventilator or conduct cardiac pulmonary resuscitation (CPR). “He was not well educated. Obviously, there was communication gap in counselling him,” a resident doctor said.

The hospital alleged that Dattatrey abused and attacked the two resident doctors, who sustained minor scratches. Soon, 450 resident doctors working at the hospital refused to report to work until noon.

Hospital dean Dr R N Bharmal, however, said half of the 450 resident doctors refused to report to work. “Our senior doctors and lecturers pitched in to help run the OPD, which functioned smoothly,” Bharmal said, adding soon after a complaint was filed with the police, which lodged an FIR. “By afternoon, the protesting doctors agreed to return to duty,” he said.

Doctors said while the hospital suffers from lack of ventilators and one was not immediately available for the child, a ventilator would have been made free “had the father agreed” to put Pawan on ventilator.

Dr Kalyani Dongre, president of the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors, said: “This is the third case of violence against doctors in the last 15 days in the hospital. But today, we felt an FIR was necessary. There was just one guard for the medicine unit, which is spread over four floors. We have demanded that at least 10 guards be deployed.”

She added that the hospital needs more class IV employees on its roll.

“Patients are already sufferring. When they are made to wait in long queues or go to multiple wards for documents, they lose patience. We are surprised why the father didn’t give consent for the use of ventilator.”

Senior Inspector Savlaram Agawane of Agripada police said, “We have not arrested anyone so far. The father is a resident of Bhiwandi. He has alleged that he hadn’t slept all night, due to which he lost control and got aggressive.”

Late Saturday, Pawan’s body was sent for postmortem, said police.

