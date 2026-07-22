Son dead, crane collapse victim’s father goes on hunger strike: ‘What’s the use of cops’ uniform?’

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The father of a 21-year-old man, killed in the Mira road crane crash case, has started an indefinite hunger strike, demanding that the police add the project developer’s name as an accused in the case and announced that he would not consume anything until JP Infra is named in the FIR.
Mohammad Muzamil Khokhar was crushed to death when a crane, operational at 8:30 pm on the day of the incident, came crashing down 11 floors of an under-construction building at JP North Society in Mumbai’s Mira Road, killing the 21-year-old on the spot.
Following the incident, the Mira Road Police registered an FIR against the contractor, sub-contractor, site supervisor and the crane operator for causing death by negligence. However, Abdul Aziz Khokhar has alleged that the developer was spared deliberately.
Questioning the police, Abdul Aziz Khokhar asked: The police have booked the contractor, sub-contractor, supervisor and crane operator, but not JP Infra. If the police will not do their duty, then who will? What’s the use of this uniform when they don’t do their job?”
Khokhar, a stuntman in the film industry, claimed local residents had joined his protest despite alleged attempts by the police to dissuade them.
“The local residents have not been deterred. Like us, they are ordinary people. No political party or its leaders are supporting us,” he said.
He also questioned the sections invoked in the FIR, alleging that the police had booked the accused under Section 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (causing death by negligence) instead of Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder).
According to Abdul Khokhar, invoking Section 105 would reflect the gravity of the alleged lapses that led to the fatal accident. Section 105 carries a punishment of five to 10 years’ imprisonment, while Section 106 provides for imprisonment of up to five years in cases of death caused by negligence.
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