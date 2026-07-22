Son dead, crane collapse victim’s father goes on hunger strike: ‘What’s the use of cops’ uniform?’

The father of a 21-year-old man, killed in the Mira road crane crash case, has started an indefinite hunger strike, demanding that the police add the project developer’s name as an accused in the case and announced that he would not consume anything until JP Infra is named in the FIR.

Mohammad Muzamil Khokhar was crushed to death when a crane, operational at 8:30 pm on the day of the incident, came crashing down 11 floors of an under-construction building at JP North Society in Mumbai’s Mira Road, killing the 21-year-old on the spot.

Following the incident, the Mira Road Police registered an FIR against the contractor, sub-contractor, site supervisor and the crane operator for causing death by negligence. However, Abdul Aziz Khokhar has alleged that the developer was spared deliberately.