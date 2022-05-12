Some trying to spread hatred in name of religion and caste: Sharad Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday said India needs development but instead, in the name of religion and caste, attempts are being made to spread hatred and divide the people.

“When mass killings were taking place in Jammu and Kashmir, a government supported by BJP was at the helm in the state. Now, films like Kashmir Files are being made, thereby trying to vitiate the atmosphere in the country. Some people, in the name of religion and caste, are trying to spread hatred and divide the masses. But the people of this country do not want hatred, they want jobs, they want development, which is not happening,” Pawar said at Rashtriya Ekatmata rally organised by Pimpri-Chinchwad unit of NCP.

He added,”Certain forces are trying to create a different kind of atmosphere. No religion professes hatred. Religion lays emphasis on brotherhood and development. What is this (movie) Kashmir Files? Kashmir is an integral part of India. But our neighbouring country does not accept it. When Hindus and Muslims were being killed in Kashmir, a BJP-supported government was ruling the state. By producing a film on that situation, attempts are being made to spread hatred among communities.”