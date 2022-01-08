Some respite as Mumbai records only 5.6% surge in Covid cases

After recording a surge in Covid cases over the past few days, Mumbai saw only a 5.6 per cent rise on Friday with 20,971 fresh cases. The daily caseload in Maharashtra however increased by 12.8 per cent as cases surged from 36,265 to 40,925 within 24 hours.

On January 4, the city logged a 33.7 per cent surge with 10,606 fresh cases, up from previous day’s 7,928. The next day, this increased further to 15,014, the highest single-day surge recorded since the pandemic started in March 2020. It was a 41.56 per cent surge. Before this, the city had marked its highest single-day surge in April 2021 with over 11,000 cases. On Thursday, a total of 19,780 cases were detected — an increase of 31.74 per cent — as per state health department data.

However, on Friday, when nearly 25,000 cases were anticipated, considering the daily surge, the city recorded 19,780 cases with a mere 5.6% rise. But the civic officials claim it is too early to say cases may be plateauing as the city is expected to reach its peak only by the middle of January.

As per the data of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), on Thursday, 20,181 patients were detected with Covid out of the 67,487 tests conducted with 29.9% case positivity rate. On Friday, with 72,442 tests conducted, the case positivity rate came to 28.9 per cent in Mumbai.

“Due to the rise in the positivity rate, we have also increased our testing. In December, we were doing around 40,000 daily tests which has been increased to over 65,000. The next two weeks will be crucial to see how the virus behaves. Mostly, we will witness a plateau by the third week of January after a sporadic spike,” said Suresh Kakani, additional commissioner, BMC.

On Friday, those requiring hospitalisation increased by 19% from 1,170 recorded on January 6 to 1,395. As the trend shows, case fatality is showing a slight rise. On January 4, only two deaths were reported which increased to three the next day. On January 6, four patients succumbed to the infection. While on Friday, it surged further to six.

“As the cases are increasing, there will be a slight rise in case fatality. But as seen globally, due to less severity, the death rate has remained low. Generally, the deaths lag by 2-3 weeks so, we have to keep a close eye on it,” said Dr Pradip Awate, state surveillance officer.

With the spread of Omicron, which is considered more transmissible, most of the districts have started recording a gradual surge in cases.

Other than Mumbai, which has a seven-day positivity rate of 21%, four more districts are recording an over 10 per cent seven-day positivity rate. These are Palghar (13%), Pune (10.8%), Raigad (14.6%) and Thane (17.1%).

Anticipating further restrictions, Dr Sadhana Tayade, Director of Directorate of Health Service, Maharashtra, has instructed all blood banks to maintain supply.