Some private schools in Mumbai to remain shut amid coronavirus cases

Amid a mounting tension overspread of coronavirus, several private schools in Mumbai Friday announced they will remain shut till March-end.

While the state education department has not made any formal announcement for aided and government schools, some schools declared holidays and sent emails to parents about the cancellation of classes and other activities.

Villa Theresa High School on Pedder Road, which was scheduled to reopen after examination on March 16, has now postponed the date to March 30. “We have also asked only parents to come and collect report cards. Students should stay at home,” said principal Babitha Abraham.

Oberoi International School, along with a few others, are vying for options such as e-learning modules. “In light of the recent coronavirus outbreak in the city, we have closed one day earlier for our spring break as a precautionary and proactive measure. The school will reopen on March 23 as scheduled. However, we will continue to closely monitor the situation and will take actions accordingly. As a part of our contingency plan, we have kept online learning models ready for uninterrupted teaching.”

A school in Thane has also requested parents to keep the children engaged during the break and use the e-platform for lesson revision at home. “The school has decided to give a break to classes nursery, junior and senior KG, Classes I and II till March 27. All worksheets will be sent through TCS-ION. This period can be effectively used to revise all lessons,” reads an email sent by Thane-based Sunitidevi Singhania School.

Some other schools have decided to give spring break a week in advance. Hina Desai, Principal, Birla Open Mind International School in Walkeshwar said school will remain closed from March 16, instead of March 24. Another school in Goregaon west, Universal Education, sent out an email to parents announcing the closure of all pre-primary and primary sections except for those in Classes X and XII until further notice.

“We are not closing the schools in Mumbai as we don’t want to create any unnecessary panic. We will do it if required,” Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope told the legislative Council.

