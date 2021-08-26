Some old viruses have cropped up, am determined to fix them: CM

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in a veiled reference to Union Minister Narayan Rane said that “some old viruses” had made a return and that he was determined to fix them.

“In today’s situation I am taking cautious steps. The threat of corona is not completely over. However, some old viruses have cropped up and for no reason are causing side effects. I am determined to fix both of them,” Thackeray said while delivering his keynote address at the two-day industry conclave hosted by The Indian Express Group’s Marathi daily Loksatta.

The statement was seen as a swipe at Union Minister and BJP Rajya Sabha member Narayan Rane, who was arrested by Maharashtra Police on Tuesday for threatening to “slap” the CM. He was granted bail the same day.

The Shiv Sena, meanwhile, continued its attack on Rane, with the party mouthpiece Saamana calling upon the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government to initiate a probe into four murders that had occurred in Sindhudurg district and look into the ‘role’ of Rane in these incidents. The editorial also said that Rane was a “guest of a few days” in the Union cabinet.

The editorial said that while PM Narendra Modi considers himself a “fakir”, Rane thinks he is “great”. “If Rane thinks he is great because of his induction into the Union cabinet, then Prime Minister Narendra Modi will surely bring him down from the pedestal,” it said.

Referring to the four murder cases in Sindhudurg, the Sena mouthpiece said, “The aides of Rane are claiming that he was arrested while he was having lunch and then he was arrested. It was bad to make Rane get up while having lunch but the Thackeray government should initiate a fresh probe to find out who destroyed the lives of Shridhar Naik, Ramesh Govekar, Satyavijay Bhise and Ankush Rane.”

The Sena said that Rane used arrogant language that Maharashtra can’t fight with the Centre as it is a three-party government. “Even Maharashtra’s enemies did not undermine the state as Rane did. Since he is not a normal person, he has undermined Maharashtra. The BJP should at least understand now,” said the editorial.

The editorial justified the arrest of Rane, stating that it was taken as per law and nothing different happened in Rane’s case. “On the small issues, the opposition raises questions asking whether there is any rule of law in the state. Now, the opposition in Maharashtra will not ask such a question henceforth. The law is the same for everyone – be it a normal person or an abnormal person like Rane,” it added. “Hence, the opposition’s claim of Talibani rule in the state is baseless.”

“Fadnavis likening the state with the Taliban in Afghanistan after the arrest of Rane is an insult to Maharashtra,” it added.