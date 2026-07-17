‘Some trying to end Parth Pawar’s political career’: Letter exposes NCP rift

A senior office-bearer wrote to Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar, urging her to consider Parth Pawar for a berth in the next Union Cabinet expansion.(Express Photo)

The Nationalist Congress Party’s internal divisions spilled into the open on Friday after a senior office-bearer wrote to Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar accusing leaders within the party of trying to “systematically” end Rajya Sabha MP Parth Pawar’s political career and urging that he be considered for a berth in the next Union Cabinet expansion.

The letter, written by NCP vice-president Udaykumar Aher on July 13, became public hours after Parth Pawar met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the latest in a series of interactions between NCP leaders and the Chief Minister amid growing signs of churn within the ruling party.

In the letter, Aher alleged that Parth had been deliberately sidelined after the 2019 Lok Sabha election.