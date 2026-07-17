‘Some trying to end Parth Pawar’s political career’: Letter exposes NCP rift

In a letter to Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar, NCP vice-president Udaykumar Aher urges a Union Cabinet berth for Parth Pawar and alleges senior party leaders have been working to sideline him since the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

Written by: Alok Deshpande
3 min readUpdated: Jul 17, 2026 02:39 PM IST
Parth Pawar, the elder son of Maharashtra Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar,A senior office-bearer wrote to Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar, urging her to consider Parth Pawar for a berth in the next Union Cabinet expansion.(Express Photo)
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The Nationalist Congress Party’s internal divisions spilled into the open on Friday after a senior office-bearer wrote to Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar accusing leaders within the party of trying to “systematically” end Rajya Sabha MP Parth Pawar’s political career and urging that he be considered for a berth in the next Union Cabinet expansion.

The letter, written by NCP vice-president Udaykumar Aher on July 13, became public hours after Parth Pawar met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the latest in a series of interactions between NCP leaders and the Chief Minister amid growing signs of churn within the ruling party.

In the letter, Aher alleged that Parth had been deliberately sidelined after the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

“Certain people are systematically trying to ensure the end of Parth Dada‘s political career and this is an open secret. Therefore, we should give Parth Dada an opportunity in the Union Cabinet to prove his capability, providing a befitting reply to those making allegations and spreading misconceptions,” the letter states.

Aher also claimed that the late Ajit Pawar had wanted Parth to be given a larger political role.

“After the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, work was deliberately done to belittle Parth Dada and lower his morale… Ajit Dada was convinced that Parth should be given a major opportunity. We should now fulfil the dream that remained incomplete,” it says.

Arguing that an expected Union Cabinet expansion presents an opportunity to promote younger leadership, Aher described Parth as a visionary leader capable of strengthening the party’s connect with young voters.

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The letter surfaces at a time when the NCP has been grappling with visible internal tensions. Earlier this week, separate meetings between state president Sunil Tatkare, national working president Praful Patel and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis fuelled speculation over differences within the party. Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar is learnt to have expressed displeasure at not being informed about those meetings, while Patel has publicly called for “corrective measures” within the NCP.

Against that backdrop, Parth’s meeting with Fadnavis assumes significance. Sources said the Chief Minister assured him that the Pawar family would be kept informed about any future meetings with NCP leaders, a move seen as an attempt to avoid further misunderstandings within the party.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Alok Deshpande
Alok Deshpande

Alok Deshpande is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized for his focused and authoritative reporting on governance, politics, and the socio-economic dynamics of Maharashtra's hinterlands. His unique academic background in Geology and early work in the water sector provides a specialized layer of Expertise to his reporting on resource and environmental issues. Expertise Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express, Mumbai. Core Authority: Alok provides detailed coverage of Maharashtra politics and governance, with a particular emphasis on how policies and power struggles affect the rural and semi-urban areas (the 'hinterlands'). Key Coverage Areas: His reports frequently focus on high-stakes administrative and political topics, including: State Assembly Proceedings: In-depth reporting on the Legislative Assembly, covering ministerial statements, legislative debates, and inter-party conflict within the ruling Mahayuti alliance. Policy & Finance: Coverage of state finances, including supplementary budget demands, fiscal deficits, and major government schemes (e.g., Jal Jeevan Mission, Ladki Bahin Yojana). Rural and Social Issues: Reports on critical health issues (e.g., child deaths in districts), human-animal conflict (leopard attacks, stray dogs), and agrarian concerns (e.g., farmer suicides). Local and Urban Governance: Covers major announcements regarding urban development (e.g., BMC's OC amnesty scheme, pagdi system push) and local body elections, including political defections and alliance splits. Unique Credentials & Trustworthiness Academic Specialization: Holds a Post-graduate degree in Geology. This background gives him a foundational understanding of natural resources, which directly informs his reporting on environment, water, and infrastructure projects. Early Professional Experience: His shift to journalism came after working with an NGO focused on the water sector. This practical experience strengthens his Expertise in critical areas like water management and rural development, as evidenced by his reporting on the Jal Jeevan Mission. Journalism Training: An alumnus of the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, confirming his formal training and commitment to rigorous journalistic standards. Alok Deshpande's rare combination of scientific education, non-profit sector experience, and deep political reporting makes him a highly trusted and authoritative voice on the governance and ground realities of Maharashtra. He tweets @alokdesh ... Read More

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