Somaiya’s son files plea for anticipatory bail

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya’s son Neil Somaiya has approached the Mumbai city civil and sessions court with an anticipatory bail plea. Though he has not been named in any FIR so far, his plea filed through lawyer Hrishikesh Mundargi, says that he apprehends arrest. The plea seeks 72 hours’ notice before any coercive action is taken against him.

As the court was on leave, the court in-charge directed the Mumbai Police Economic Offences Wing, named as a respondent, to file a reply on Monday and adjourned the case.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut last week had demanded the arrest of Neil and his father for their alleged links to the PMC Bank case.