Kirit Somaiya, son summoned in INS Vikrant case

The Mumbai Police on Tuesday issued summons to BJP leader Kirit Somaiya and his son Neil in connection with the FIR registered against them for allegedly misappropriating funds collected for restoration of decomissioned warship INS Vikrant. A team from the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) that is now investigating the case visited Somaiya residence to issue the summons. However, the leader was not there. Late Tuesday evening, advocate Vivekanand Gupta said he will be appearing before the EOW in place of Somaiya on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, there were reports that Somaiya was “missing” a day after his anticipatory plea was rejected by the sessions court. Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil said they would be writing to the Centre to enquire about Somaiya’s location as he was provided Z+ security by the Centre. Later in the day, Somaiya and his son approached the Bombay High Court for relief in the case. A senior officer said they had issued summons to Somaiya and his son to appear before them on Wednesday in connection with the FIR registered by them. “A team went to his office and residence in the afternoon and he was not found there,” he added.

Meanwhile, a sessions court on Tuesday rejected the anticipatory bail plea of the Somaiyas.