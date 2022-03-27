Somaiya, Nilesh detained, let off in Ratnagiri

BJP leaders Kirit Somaiya and Nilesh Rane were detained on Saturday by the police in Ratnagiri district, as they tried to march to a resort in Dapoli, allegedly owned by Shiv Sena Minister Anil Parab.

Somaiya has alleged that the resort has come up violating coastal regulation zone rules.

Kirit Somaiya, who had started from his Mulund residence in the morning, was issued a notice by the Ratnagiri Police, asking him not to go to the spot.

Somaiya and Rane, son of Union Minister Narayan Rane, were taken to the police station where they sat on a dharna. Later, they were taken to the Ratnagiri border and let off.