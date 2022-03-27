scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, March 27, 2022
Must Read

Somaiya, Nilesh detained, let off in Ratnagiri

BJP leaders Kirit Somaiya and Nilesh Rane were detained on Saturday by the police in Ratnagiri district, as they tried to march to a resort in Dapoli, allegedly owned by Shiv Sena Minister Anil Parab.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
March 27, 2022 4:11:42 am
Kirit Somaiya (File)

BJP leaders Kirit Somaiya and Nilesh Rane were detained on Saturday by the police in Ratnagiri district, as they tried to march to a resort in Dapoli, allegedly owned by Shiv Sena Minister Anil Parab.

Somaiya has alleged that the resort has come up violating coastal regulation zone rules.

Kirit Somaiya, who had started from his Mulund residence in the morning, was issued a notice by the Ratnagiri Police, asking him not to go to the spot.

More from Mumbai

Somaiya and Rane, son of Union Minister Narayan Rane, were taken to the police station where they sat on a dharna. Later, they were taken to the Ratnagiri border and let off.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 26: Latest News

Advertisement