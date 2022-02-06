Kirit Somaiya ‘heckled’ in Pune, former CM Fadnavis warns Sena against ‘goondagiri’

Senior BJP leader Kirit Somaiya was allegedly heckled by Shiv Sena workers at Pune Municipal Corporation headquarters, causing him to fall down the stairs, on Saturday. Following the incident, senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said, “The Shiv Sena physically beat up and pushed Somaiya. Instances of such unruly behaviour are increasing. The BJP does not believe in physically attacking anybody. But that does not mean Shiv Sena goondaraj will be tolerated.”

The former Chief Minister said the Sena has been repeatedly targeting Somaiya as he has been “exposing their corruption”.

“Today’s assault was another attempt to intimidate. Since the Sena cannot fight BJP on issues, it has let loose its sainiks to physically abuse our leaders. But we warn Sena not to cross its limit. It will have wide ramifications,” the Leader of Opposition said. Somaiya was in Pune to pursue an investigation against a Sena leader and their business partner when the alleged heckling took place.