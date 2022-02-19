Somaiya had threatened Anvay Naik: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Friday continued his charges against BJP leader Kirit Somaiya and alleged that Somaiya had threatened interior designer Anvay Naik, who died by suicide in 2018. Somaiya claimed that Naik died by suicide “under pressure from the BJP”.

Raut was responding to Somaiya’s visit to Korlai village in Alibaug and his allegations that CM Uddhav Thackeray’s wife Rashmi “owns 19 bungalows”. “An explanation has been given on this. There is no construction or bungalow on the land. He sees bungalows in his dream. He might be seeing his benami properties in his dreams. Most of the BJP people are haunted by ghosts,” said Raut.

The Sena MP further claimed that the original owner of the land was Anvay Naik and the BJP leaders were not talking about why Naik died by suicide.

“These people had come out in support of the criminals who caused Naik to die by suicide. A Marathi man like Anvay Naik, an entrepreneur, committed suicide under pressure from the BJP. Because these people were saving Arnab Goswami… Somaiya had also threatened Naik not to ask Arnab Goswami for money and not to send the bill. It was only after this that Naik died by suicide,” alleged Raut.

Interior designer Anvay Naik, along with his mother Kumud Naik, were found dead at their bungalow in Alibaug in May 2018.