Somaiya files petition with Lokayukta over ‘BMC’s Rs 900-cr land deal with pvt builder’

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya on Sunday filed a petition with the Lokayukta alleging that BMC had purchased land from a private developer at a much higher price shortly after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray assumed office on November 28, last year.

Speaking to mediapersons on Sunday, Somaiya said: “Developer Alpesh Ajmera Nishalp Realty bought seven acre of fully encroached land at Eksar village in Dahisar from one Mascarenhas family at Rs 2.55 crore in August 2010. After three months, the builder offered the land to BMC.”

“However, the BMC strongly opposed the proposal because of the encroachment… it outright rejected the proposal saying it was not worth buying the land, as it would invite legal disputes…,” he added.

Somaiya further said: “Seven senior BMC officials, including the commissioner, opposed the proposal.”

“However, on November 28, 2019 Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray took the oath of office as the chief minister. The next day, BMC decided to buy the land for Rs 900 crore,” he added. It has already paid Rs 349 crore to the builder, he alleged.

While demanding thorough probe in the matter, Somaiya demanded to know what led the BMC to change its earlier decision against buying the land.

When contacted, a senior Sena leader said, “Somaiya has been deployed by the BJP to target Uddhav Thackeray and his family. Therefore, every day he comes up with these half-baked stories. The idea is to create sensation and mislead people. The BJP’s objective is to tarnish the image of Thackerays.”

