Somaiya family NGO received donations from companies on ED, CBI radar: Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Monday made fresh allegations against BJP’s Kirit Somaiya stating that Somaiya’s Yuvak Pratishthan — an NGO run by the Somaiya family — received donations worth crores from companies that were on the radar of Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Income Tax (IT) department and Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). Raut further said that he would soon file a complaint with the investigative agencies in the regard.

“Kirit ka Kamal! 2013-14: Kirit makes allegations against a company. 2016: Company Chief is probed by ED. 2018-19:Yuvak Pratishthan gets huge donations from the very same company. Aap Chronology samjhiye! Between, Isn’t this a case of ED & EOW investigation? I will file a complaint soon!” said Raut in a tweet.

Raut further said that he has already filed a complaint with the charity commissioner and investigative agencies. “Isn’t this extortion? How come Kirit Somaiya’s Yuvak Pratishthan gets donations worth crores from companies that are on the ED, CBI, IT, SEBI radar? OR, is it a dirty game of turning Black money to white? Hisab toh Dena hoga, Bhai! I have already filed a complaint with the Charity Commissioner & investigative agencies,” said Raut in another tweet.

Raut and Somaiya have been engaged in allegations and counter-allegations against each other for the past few months. Last month, Raut had alleged that Somaiya siphoned off Rs 57 crores collected from people as donations to save INS Vikrant. A case was registered against Somaiya by Mumbai police and the Bombay High Court had granted interim protection from arrest to the BJP leader. Raut had also alleged that he would soon expose a toilet scam of over Rs 100 crore by Somaiya and his family. Raut alleged that Yuva Pratishthan was involved in the scam.