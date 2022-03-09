Somaiya, Fadnavis among BJP leaders detained by Mumbai Police, later released

Several BJP leaders, including former Member of Parliament Kirit Somaiya and as many as 15 MLAs including former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis along with Ashish Shelar, Pravin Darekar, Nitesh Rane, Prasad Lad, Sudhir Mungantiwar and Chandrakant Patil, were detained on Wednesday, Mumbai Police said.

Ten other party workers were also detained under sections 68 and 69 of Bombay Police Act after they allegedly caused traffic jam while making their way back from Azad Maidan where they had held a protest demanding resignation of NCP minister Nawab Malik.

They were released after some time, police said.

“The protestors gathered at Azad Maidan after which they started moving towards Metro cinema junction. And as traffic started piling up at the lanes around the junction, the political leaders and other party workers were detained. They were subsequently allowed to go,” said an officer.

Meanwhile, Fadnavis, the Opposition leader in the state assembly, said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will intensify its agitation across Maharashtra and will not relent until Malik resigns.

“Compromising with national security and welfare is out of question,” Fadnavis, who led the BJP’s protest at Azad Maidan in Mumbai, added.

Fadnavis said, “The charges against Malik are serious. He struck land deal with Sardar Shahwali Khan, who is a convict in the 1993 serial bomb blast case. Malik held money transaction with Mohammad Salim Patel, front man of Haseena Parkar, who is the sister of Dawood Ibrahim.”

Attacking the Shiv Sena, he said, “How can Sena tolerate a minister who is linked with a bomb blast convict and Dawood Ibrahim?”

State BJP chief Chandrakant Patil said the MVA government has “buckled under Dawood Ibrahim.”

Malik was arrested last month in a money laundering case.