Somaiya moves Bombay HC accusing Thackeray of property non-disclosure, illegal construction

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya has filed a public-interest petition in the Bombay High Court seeking a court-monitored investigation into a property owned by Rashmi Thackeray, wife of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, at Alibag in Raigad district.

Somaiya sought the court’s intervention to determine the true nature of illegalities and irregularities allegedly committed on a property in Alibag. The petition has listed the chief minister, his wife, MLA Ravindra Waikar and his wife, Manisha Waikar, as defendants.

The petition claimed that property tax receipts suggested the existence of a structure that was deliberately covered up by the chief minister and the MLA in their affidavits submitted before elections under the Representation of the People Act, adding that this constituted “an electoral offence and corrupt practice”.

Somaiya also claimed the permanent structure on the property was constructed without obtaining any sanction and that since it was situated within 100 metres of the coastline, the construction was in contravention of the Coastal Regulatory Zone rules.

Somaiya said that before moving the high court, he had written to state and local authorities demanding action, but no steps were taken.

He wanted independent government authorities to carry out an investigation into the property and submit their reports to the court.