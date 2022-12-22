Solving Crime: A robber, an elaborate costume and duplicate keys — how Mumbai police cracked a Rs 55-lakh bank robbery case

The decision to scan old CCTV footage from a Canara Bank branch where a robbery of Rs 55.40 lakh had been committed in August 2014 proved fortuitous for the Ghatkopar police in Mumbai as it provided important clues that led them to crack the case.

Not only did the police arrest Hrishikesh Barikh, the alleged mastermind of the crime, they also learnt that he had committed similar robberies at five other banks using the same modus operandi: creating a duplicate set of keys providing access to the bank and its strong room.

On August 25, 2014, Barikh broke into a Canara Bank branch in Ghatkopar using 11 duplicate keys, stole Rs 55.40 lakh from the bank’s strong room and walked out, the police said. Interestingly, to hide his identity, Barikh wore a raincoat and a helmet and held an umbrella. The branch manager reported the robbery to the Ghatkopar police station and a case was registered.

“As the thief had covered himself from head to toe, we had no clues. We just had a suspicion that an insider could be involved but we were clueless on how to catch that insider,” a police officer involved in the investigation recalled.

The police began by interrogating suspects and scrutinising CCTV footage from the day. “We even forwarded the information and the CCTV grab to our informers but to no avail,” said an investigator, adding, “Even they laughed at us, saying, how can anyone identify this man?”

It was then that one of the police officials suggested they go through CCTV footage from the previous months. As the accused could be seen walking freely inside the bank, the police suspected that he had been to the bank before.

“While scanning the footage, we came across a video on August 3 where we saw two men outside the bank on a Sunday,” said an officer. “Later, we managed to get another video in which one of these men was seen roaming suspiciously near the strong room. He was there with another man,” the officer added.

The police suspected that the accused was there with two key makers, following which they started contacting all the key makers in the vicinity of Ghatkopar. “We got key makers from Vikhroli, Chembur, Shivaji Nagar and Govandi and one of them identified the person seen outside the bank as Mohammad Irfan Shaikh,” a police officer said.

Shaikh revealed Barikh’s identity, said he had masterminded the crime and gave his contact number. The police traced Barikh to his native place in Odisha and took him into custody. During the course of the interrogation, he confessed to stealing money from Canara Bank. He also named Yusuf Mehboob Khan and Bhavna Bane, revealing their roles in the robbery, and they were subsequently arrested.

“Khan was the one who helped him in making duplicate keys,” the police officer said, adding, “Bane was one of the cash officers in the bank. She had helped him with original keys for which she was promised a high commission.”

The police later found out that Barikh committed his first robbery after meeting an employee of a government-owned bank in 2006. “Barikh used to work in a tea stall when the bank employee gave him the idea of covering himself with a raincoat and an umbrella to commit a theft. They had then succeeded in robbery and the case remained unsolved till we arrested Barikh in September 2014,” the officer said. After the success of his first heist, Barikh committed thefts using a similar modus operandi at four other banks in Dadar, Govandi and MIDC in Andheri, police said.

Subsequently, he decided to target Canara Bank in Ghatkopar and set up a tea stall outside the bank in mid-2014. “The accused first understood the working of the bank by selling tea outside. He later started selling tea inside bank premises by offering it at a lower price. He then spotted a soft target in Bane and involved her in his plan by offering a large amount in return,” a police official said.

However, after stealing the money, Barikh escaped to his native place and was caught before he could give Bane her share.