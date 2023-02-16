scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 16, 2023
Advertisement

Solving Crime | How a suspect’s distinctive walking style & grey raincoat helped Mumbai Police crack Rs 55 lakh robbery case

In July 2018, the accused himself lodged a complaint of Rs 55 lakh being stolen from his office. Aware that his walking style was different, he also stole CCTV footage from the office, the police said.

A distinctive walking style and a grey-coloured raincoat proved to be the undoing of a 35-year-old manager of a pen wholesaler company as it led the Mumbai Police to identify him as the person who stole Rs 55 lakh from his office. To avoid suspicion, the manager had himself lodged a police complaint reporting the theft.

On July 23, 2018, the L T Marg police in Kalbadevi registered a case of theft after a person identified as Javed Sayed lodged a complaint saying Rs 55 lakh in cash had been stolen from their office. According to the police, soon after the case was registered, they went to the spot and noticed that CCTV footage that could have helped them was missing. The accused had stolen the digital video recorder of the CCTV cameras installed inside the office.

“We then started inquiring with other employees and neighbouring shop owners when we saw that there were CCTV cameras installed outside other shops,” said an officer. “When we checked the CCTV footage of other shops, we came across footage in which we could see a man walking out of the shop. The person was wearing a grey raincoat,” the officer added.

The suspect’s walking style also caught their attention, the police said, as it looked similar to that of the complainant. “As the complainant’s and the suspect’s manner of walking was distinctive, it grabbed our attention. They both walked fast, in a different style,” said an officer.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Rahul Gandhi and Varun Gandhi, the busy cousins
Delhi Confidential: Rahul Gandhi and Varun Gandhi, the busy cousins
Paris showcases artist Raza’s works in India and France
Paris showcases artist Raza’s works in India and France
Unpacking Air India’s mega Airbus, Boeing order: The details and it...
Unpacking Air India’s mega Airbus, Boeing order: The details and it...
30% of poll bonds sold in Jan were in Kolkata: SBI
30% of poll bonds sold in Jan were in Kolkata: SBI

On the basis of suspicion, the police called Sayed in for questioning. “We tried to get as much information as we could on his complaint and when we checked his scooter, we found a grey-coloured raincoat which was similar to the one worn by the suspect in the CCTV footage,” the officer added.

Also Read |Solving Crime: In 2014, Mumbai police revisited suspect list to zero in on man who raped and killed 23-year-old techie woman

The police then detained Sayed for questioning, and during the course of interrogation, he allegedly confessed to the crime. Sayed allegedly told the police that he had been working with his employers for the last 13 years, and despite being loyal to them, they never helped him financially. As he was in urgent need of money, Sayed decided to target his employers, the police said.

Also Read | A robber, an elaborate costume and duplicate keys — how Mumbai police cracked a Rs 55-lakh bank robbery case

“The owners stay in Dubai and would come to Mumbai every six months and take the cash from the shop. Sayed said that in their absence, he had been taking care of the shop. As he was aware of everything inside the shop, he saw it as an easy target,” the officer added.

Advertisement

Sayed allegedly planned the theft for 15 days. As he was aware that his style of walking was noticeably different, he decided to take the DVR of the CCTV cameras as well, the police said.

More from Mumbai

During the course of the investigation, the police learnt that Sayed had hidden the money in the commode of his residence’s washroom, following which a police team recovered the money.

First published on: 16-02-2023 at 11:41 IST
Next Story

Ayushmann Khurrana tweets about ‘chhena poda’, gets response from Odisha Tourism

Your Must Read for today | India’s big millets push, and why it makes sense to have these grains
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 16: Latest News
Advertisement
close