Solving Crime: Killer loses sleep, makes victim’s statue; how Mumbai police cracked a 1997 murder 16 years later

In 1998, the Mumbai police closed a murder case after their probe into the death of a 58-year-old woman the previous year had hit a dead end. However, 15 years later, they solved the case after one of the killers made a statue of the victim and conducted rituals on the advice of a priest as he was having sleepless nights.

Mumbai crime branch officials were tipped off about the statue at Mahad village in Maharashtra’s Raigad, acting on which, a special team was assigned to recover the documents of the murder case that was closed in 1998. In September 2012, they arrested two men, identified as Tanaji Pawar and Shambhaji Shelar.

“Saallo pehele Bhanumati Thakkar naam ki ek aurat ka murder kiya tha Tanaji or Sambhaji ne. Inn donno ko arrest kar lo saab tho shayad uski aatma ko shanti milegi or main or mere gaav vale bach jaenge,” was a tip-off that was received by a police constable who was posted in crime branch unit IV in 2013.

The officials revealed that they did not fall for his claims initially but later when the informant revealed more details, they decided to work on it. The informant said the case was registered with a police station which was opened six months before the murder happened and it took place just after the Navratri festival.

An investigator said, “We initiated our investigation by looking for the case papers at the Sion police station. We went through the whole godown where the case papers were dumped and twenty days later, we managed to recover them.”

The police said Bhanumati Thakkar, a housewife, was murdered inside her second-floor home at Vrindavan Society in Sion. She stayed alone as her husband Amrutlal, a gold merchant, lived in Dubai and visited Mumbai once a year while their son stayed in Pune. The murder came to light on October 14, 1997, when her house help Maya Pawar, who was Tanaji’s wife, rang the doorbell.

According to the first information report (FIR), Pawar detected a foul smell emanating from the house and after calls to Bhanumati went unanswered, neighbours alerted the police and forced their way in.

The police found the home ransacked with furniture upturned, cupboards open and their contents strewn on the floor. In a far corner of the kitchen, Bhanumati was found lying in a pool of blood with multiple stab wounds. Gold and cash worth Rs 2.55 lakh were missing from the house.

As the police failed to trace the murderers, they closed the case and submitted an A-classified report in court the next year.

“After we were tipped off, we located all these documents and after going through the facts of the investigation, we started working on the leads that our informant had given,” said an investigator.

The police said the informant also revealed that Tanaji was having sleepless nights since the crime as Thakkar would often come in his dreams. “Tanaji then consulted a priest who advised him to make a statue of the woman and conduct some rituals,” said an officer.

“He then made a statue and would often perform some or the other ritual. Villagers asked him whose statue it was to which he replied that it was a woman who had an accidental death in Mumbai and she was appearing in his dreams.”

Later the investigators found Shelar’s mobile number. As per the details with the network provider, it appeared that he stays in Goregaon’s Bhagat Singh Nagar. A team was sent there but he was not found. The police pretended to be speaking from a mobile company and called him and said they wanted to verify his address after which Shelar said he was working at Turbhe, a suburb of Navi Mumbai.

A police team reached Turbhe, called him outside his office and detained him. He confessed to the crime and revealed Tanaji’s role after which he was arrested from Cuffe Parade.

After his arrest, Tanaji revealed that he hatched a plan to commit a theft inside her house after she insulted him in 1997. “His wife Maya worked in her house and he would frequently go there to pick her up. Thakkar and Tanaji, knew each other and she would sometimes even give him money,” said an

investigator.

“But on one instance, Thakkar insulted him after he asked her for money. And the same evening, he happened to meet his friends, including Shelar and the person who tipped off the police about the murder. Tanaji told them about his plan and asked them to join, which was turned down by the informant.

“Our informer chose to inform us now because since the statue was built, people staying in the village started suffering. Their animals were dying an their children were often falling ill due to which our informer, who is also superstitious, started believing that it was Thakkar’s spirits that had been troubling them. So sixteen years down the line, he tipped off the police and the murder case was solved,” said a police officer.