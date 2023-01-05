Solving Crime: How sandal worn by woman helped police nab her killers

The Navi Mumbai police solved the murder of a 27-year-old woman whose body was found by a Panvel river thanks to the footwear she was wearing. The body was found dumped in the Gandhi riverbed in Panvel on December 15, following which the local police registered a murder case.

The police identified the deceased as Urvashi Vaishnav, whose family registered a missing person’s complaint at the Nerul police station on the same day. On December 21, the police arrested two people, including a gym trainer, for the murder and solved the case.

When the local police found the body, there were no clues to identify her. The first clue came to the police in the form of her sandal which appeared to be a local brand. The police found a few shops selling the footwear in Navi Mumbai and eventually traced the shop in Vashi which had sold the footwear a week earlier. While going through the CCTV footage, the police found the deceased woman purchasing the sandal in the shop along with a well-built man.

An officer from Navi Mumbai crime branch said they started making enquiries in gyms located in the area and soon found that the man in the CCTV footage was a gym trainer in Ghansoli. The police checked his call data records and found that he was on the spot where the woman’s body was found on the day of the murder.

The man, identified as Riyas Khan, 36, was detained for questioning. The police found that Khan had met Urvashi a few years ago at a bar in Navi Mumbai where she was employed and they got into a relationship. She then asked Khan, who was already married twice, to marry him. Khan, who had a girl child from his second marriage, did not want to marry her and the duo used to have frequent fights over this. Eventually, Khan decided to bump her off and took help from his friend Ismail Shaikh, 28, who also resided in the Deonar area of Mumbai.

As per the sequence of events reconstructed by the police, on December 14, Khan picked up Urvashi from her Koparkhairane residence and told her he would drop her to work. Along the way, they also picked up Shaikh and the duo allegedly strangled her in the car. They then drove down to Panvel, where Khan knew of an isolated spot that he had visited several times, even with Urvashi.

The accused dumped the body there and fled from the spot. It was only during their interrogation that the police got the details about the woman and contacted her family.