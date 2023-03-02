Solving Crime | How DNA evidence and a red wire helped Mumbai Police catch the 2010 Kurla rape-murder accused in 12 days

It took the Mumbai Police just 12 days to catch Javed Rehman Shaikh. A technician with a cable operator, Shaikh was accused of raping and murdering a nine-year-old girl in Mumbai’s Kurla in 2010. Apart from DNA evidence, what helped the police zero in on him was a red wire tied on the victim’s left leg.

On June 6, 2010, a woman lodged a missing report saying her daughter had left the house that day and not returned. After an extensive search to trace the girl failed, the mother approached the police. Thirteen days later, on June 19, 2010, a Kurla resident who had received information about a dead body inside a locked room near a school, went there and opened the window. He spotted the nine-year-old girl’s body on the mezzanine floor of a dilapidated hut and alerted the police.

Local police officials rushed to the spot, broke open the latch of the room, opened the door and found the girl’s naked body with a red-coloured wire tied on her left knee, in a bent condition. After the informant lodged an FIR, the probe began.

The incident took place at a time when two similar incidents of minor girls going missing and later being found raped and murdered had been reported in the area. While a five-year-old was found dead in a drain on February 9, 2010, an eight-year-old was found murdered on the terrace of a building in police quarters on March 9, 2010. The incidents had created panic in the area, prompting the police to refer several DNA tests to prevent the suspected ‘serial killer’ from committing more crimes.

After the nine-year-old’s post-mortem, the police referred samples of 14 people, including Shaikh, for DNA examination to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) at Kalina. The lab had already conducted DNA tests of nearly 60 suspects, whose samples were picked up after the two rape-murders. The police also matched the girl’s DNA samples with those of her parents to confirm her identity.

The DNA reports revealed that the person who committed the first two offences was the same and the accused in the third case was someone else. Shaikh’s DNA matched the profile of the strand of hair found on the victim’s nails and the traces of semen detected on the vaginal smear of the deceased. He was arrested on July 1, 2010, 12 days after the girl’s body was found.

A special sessions court convicted Shaikh on September 5, 2015, for raping and murdering the nine-year-old under sections 302 (murder), 363 (kidnapping) and 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

Advertisement

An aggrieved Shaikh approached the Bombay High Court seeking to set aside the sessions court ruling. However, a division bench of the high court led by Justice S S Shinde on December 23, 2021, refused to interfere in the trial court’s judgement and dismissed Shaikh’s appeal, noting that the prosecution proved the circumstantial evidence produced by it.

The high court also noted that the police succeeded in proving that Shaikh was last seen together with the deceased girl based on a rickshaw driver’s statement, and the red wire produced by Shaikh during the probe matched the wire tied on the left leg of the victim.