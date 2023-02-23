Solving Crime: How a cigarette butt helped Mumbai police crack a murder case

It was a cigarette butt left behind by a 19-year-old accused of murdering his business partner at Mumbai’s Dharavi in 2010 that helped the police nail his role in the murder.

The body of one Mohammad Shaikh with his throat slit was found in a tempo at Dharavi junction on October 11, 2010. Nearly five days later, the local Shahu Nagar police arrested one Akbar Khan, who worked along with Shaikh, in connection with the murder. The police, however, were looking for strong evidence in the case to prove Khan’s role.

The police case was that Khan along with Shaikh had purchased the tempo for their transport business. Shaikh, however, had allegedly started sodomising Khan, who would sleep in the tempo at night, over a period of time, the police said.

On the night of the murder, Shaikh and Khan had dinner in the tempo. Later, when Shaikh tried to sodomise him again, Khan allegedly slit his throat and fled, the police said. Shaikh’s body was found in the tempo the next day following which the local Shahu Nagar police registered a murder case.

Soon after the body was found, a team of police officials and forensic experts reached the spot and collected samples from the tempo, including a cigarette butt. The Forensic Science Laboratory managed to extract some DNA samples from the saliva on it which matched Khan’s DNA samples.

“The accused had smoked a cigarette in the tempo and stubbed it out there before leaving from the spot. He did not realise that we would be able to establish his presence at the scene of crime with the cigarette butt left behind by him,” a police officer said. “Establishing that the accused was present at the scene of crime played an important part in building a strong case against Khan,” he added.

Another officer said that unlike witnesses who may turn hostile during trial, forensic evidence extracted using scientific techniques is difficult to disprove in a court of law.