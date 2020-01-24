‘Solution before March’: Jitendra Awhad visits Mumbai’s Patra chawl project site

Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad in Goregaon Thursday. Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad in Goregaon Thursday.

Housing Minister Jitendra Ahwad on Thursday visited the site of the Patra chawl redevelopment project, stuck for the last 12 years, and assured the tenants of a solution before March.

Nearly 672 tenants in the chawl are yet to get homes. Redevelopment of the chawl at Siddharth Nagar in Goregaon, spread over 47 acres, has been mired in controversy since the beginning. In 2008, the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) gave the contract to Guru Ashish Developers to rehabilitate the 672 tenants. But soon after the award of contract, there were complaints against the developer, part of HDIL company.

In April 2018, the Bombay High Court directed MHADA to carry out the redevelopment on its own. However, the matter is in the Supreme Court.

Awhad said a committee has been formed, which will submit a report in the next 15 days. “It is disheartening to see so many families out of their homes. We have formed a committee that will study all issues regarding unpaid rent dues of residents, technical hurdles in the project, rehabilitation and redevelopment of the chawl. We will take this on priority and ensure that we come up with a solution to all issues,” he said.

