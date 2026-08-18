Sold twice, Mumbai toddler rescued from Tamil Nadu couple

The Mumbai toddler was sold by his parents for Rs 1 lakh. (Image generated using Gemini)

The Dharavi police have busted a child-selling racket as they rescued a 1.5-year-old toddler who was allegedly sold by his father for Rs 1 lakh and later taken to Tamil Nadu, where he was bought by a couple for Rs 4.8 lakh. Nine people have been arrested in connection with the case.

The case came to light on August 8, when the boy’s uncle, Sunny Singh, approached the Dharavi police after being unable to locate the child at Sion Hospital, where the family had claimed he had been taken after suffering a head injury.

According to the police, Singh’s mother received a call from his sister on August 6 saying the boy had fallen and was being treated at Sion Hospital. When Singh went there, he could not find the child. He then went to the family’s house, where the boy’s mother allegedly told him that the child had been sold.