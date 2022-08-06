Solapur ZP rejects resignation of teacher going to US for studies

August 6, 2022 12:39:38 am
THE RESIGNATION of award winning teacher Ranjitsinh Disale was on Friday rejected by the Solapur Zilla Parishad (ZP).
This comes almost a month after Disale submitted his resignation. On Friday, he received a letter from the ZP, stating that his resignation cannot be accepted due to administrative reasons.
Disale, a teacher from Paritewadi ZP school in Solapur, who has won the Global Teacher Prize in 2020, is headed to the US on a Fulbright Scholarship. According to Disale, while his six-month leave for the scholarship has been approved, he had resigned due to extension in his stay in the US to pursue higher education.
“Now that my resignation has been rejected, I will continue to associate with the ZP as its employee. However, this does not change my plans to pursue higher education,” said Disale, who has already taken admission to University of Arizona to pursue a master’s degree in educational
policies and research, after pursuing the scholarship.
The ZP had ordered an inquiry against Disale for not reporting to duty for 34 months and the probe committee had found him absent from his original as well as deputed posts during this period.
However, last month, Disale had met Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, where he was assured that he would not be treated
unjustly.
The education officer of Solapur ZP, Kiran Lohar – who had set up the inquiry committee – said: “It is due to administrative reasons that Disale’s resignation cannot be accepted.” He, however, refused to comment on what will happen after Disale’s six-month leave to pursue Fulbright scholarship is over.
Disale had shot to fame after his recognition as an innovative teacher in ZP schools for his QR-Coded textbook initiative in 2014. The initiative allowed girl students from his class to continue to study at home.
In 2020, he was named winner of the Global Teacher Prize by Warkey foundation in partnership with UNESCO – a $ 1 million award presented annually to an exceptional teacher. In January, this year, he was selected to pursue the Fulbright Scholarship.
The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
