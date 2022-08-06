Solapur Zilla Parishad rejects resignation of teacher going to US for higher studies

THE RESIGNATION of award winning teacher Ranjitsinh Disale was on Friday rejected by the Solapur Zilla Parishad (ZP).

This comes almost a month after Disale submitted his resignation. On Friday, he received a letter from the ZP, stating that his resignation cannot be accepted due to administrative reasons.

Disale, a teacher from Paritewadi ZP school in Solapur, who has won the Global Teacher Prize in 2020, is headed to the US on a Fulbright Scholarship. According to Disale, while his six-month leave for the scholarship has been approved, he had resigned due to extension in his stay in the US to pursue higher education.

“Now that my resignation has been rejected, I will continue to associate with the ZP as its employee. However, this does not change my plans to pursue higher education,” said Disale, who has already taken admission to University of Arizona to pursue a master’s degree in educational

policies and research, after pursuing the scholarship.

The ZP had ordered an inquiry against Disale for not reporting to duty for 34 months and the probe committee had found him absent from his original as well as deputed posts during this period.

However, last month, Disale had met Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, where he was assured that he would not be treated unjustly.