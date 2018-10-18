Solapur with 38% rain a concern, says Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis urged the district officials to focus on the rural road development works which, he said, is slow. (File photo) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis urged the district officials to focus on the rural road development works which, he said, is slow. (File photo)

The poor rainfall at 38 per cent in Maharashtra’s Solapur district is a cause of serious concern and all departments will have to gear up to ensure proper coordination and put out a comprehensive plan to tackle the drought situation, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Wednesday.

Fadnavis was touring Solapur district to access the situation and review the progress of the flagship projects in core sectors — agriculture, water conservation and affordable housing projects in the district. Water scarcity in the region cannot be ruled out due to poor rain and administration will have to be prepared to tackle the crisis in advance, he cautioned.

Fadnavis said, “The rain registered in Solapur is just 38 per cent. The water crisis can be compared to the 2015 drought. Almost 80 per cent to the total talukas in the region have received less than 50 per cent rain.” While indicating that assessment based on centre’s guidelines for drought declaration are under way, he said, “The 96 per cent water storage in Ujjani dam is a good news. The higher water level in dam will help to meet the water shortage which is an outcome of long dry spell last two months.”

Expressing satisfaction over the work done in last four years in the district, he urged the district officials to focus on the rural road development works which, he said, is slow.

