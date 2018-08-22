Solanki murder: Suspect has fled to UP, say police

While the reason for the argument is yet to be ascertained, the police are investigating whether it was related to Shukla’s business. (Representational) While the reason for the argument is yet to be ascertained, the police are investigating whether it was related to Shukla’s business. (Representational)

THE PRIME suspect in the murder of police informant Avinash Solanki alias Bali, Nilesh Shukla, has fled to his native village in Uttar Pradesh, the police said on Tuesday. Shukla and his driver are believed to have fled in his car late Friday, with investigators saying neither has been seen since then.

Solanki (40) was found dead in Shukla’s shop inside the Apollo Industrial Estate in Andheri East early Monday. He was also the complainant and prime prosecution witness in the 2011 murders of his friends Keenan Santos and Reuben Fernandes in Amboli.

While Solanki worked primarily as an informer for the police, he had been assisting Shukla in running Ravindra Impex, through which medicines, supplements and cosmetics were imported. Police said Shukla called Solanki to meet him at his shop on Friday night. “Shukla’s driver was also present in the shop. The men consumed liquor and got into a heated argument,” said an officer at MIDC police station, where a case of murder was registered on Monday.

While the reason for the argument is yet to be ascertained, the police are investigating whether it was related to Shukla’s business. Investigations so far point to Solanki being bludgeoned with a blunt and heavy object and then stabbed. The weapons, however, are yet to be found. “It appears that the crime took place in the heat of the moment following the argument. Solanki only had to time to leave the air-conditioner on, lock the door to the shop, go home and change his clothes and flee,” said a senior police officer. The officer added that while both Shukla’s and his driver’s cellphones are switched off, the former’s brother has claimed that he has fled to Uttar Pradesh. The police have also found audio recordings on the brother’s phone sent to him by Shukla. “The accused had recorded a part of the argument he had with Solanki and sent the audio to his brother via WhatsApp. Three men are heard abusing each other in those recordings,” said the officer.

