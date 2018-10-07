Sohrabuddin & Tulsiram ‘fake’ encounter cases: Your job was to falsely implicate Amit Shah, says Defence lawyer to CBI officer

Sohrabuddin Shaikh and his wife Kausarbi. (File photo) Sohrabuddin Shaikh and his wife Kausarbi. (File photo)

A Defence advocate, while cross-examining a CBI officer before a special court on Saturday, claimed that the officer was tasked with falsely implicating BJP president Amit Shah in the Sohrabuddin Shaikh and Tulsiram Prajapati alleged fake encounters cases of 2005-2006. The question was disallowed by the court as Shah has been discharged from the case in 2014.

Senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, representing Gujarat policeman M L Parmar, told then CBI deputy superintendent D S Dagar that he was given two “jobs” to do as part of his probe. “You were told to falsely implicate Amit Shah,” Jethmalani said.

In reply, Special Judge S J Sharma asked Jethmalani if the question was connected to the accused he was representing. “How is this connected to your client? This recording of evidence is not about those who are discharged. If I find any evidence against the discharged accused, I will send notices and summon them. Restrict your questions to your client,” he told Jethmalani.

Jethmalani went ahead cross-examining Dagar on the “second job”. He said that Dagar was asked to “add” Tulsiram to the bus with Sohrabuddin and his wife Kausarbi so that it could be claimed that the three were abducted from a bus. Dagar, however, denied the claim.

Shah, who was the minister of state (home) in Gujarat at the time of the alleged encounters, was initially named as one of the 38 accused in the case. While Shah, along with 15 others, were discharged from the case, 22 are currently facing trial.

Earlier, in his examination-in-chief by Special Public Prosecutor B P Raju, Dagar said that he had recorded the statements of witnesses, including Sohrabuddin’s three brothers. He added that among the documents seized by him are blank papers given to him by Sohrabuddin’s brothers Shahnawazuddin and Rubabuddin — both yet to depose — with Tulsiram’s signature on it.

Among the other documents, Dagar mentioned a disclosure and recovery memorandum he had made on May 22, 2010, at the instance of then accused N K Amin (discharged in 2016) while he was in police custody.

These included a voice recorder and a pen drive, containing a conversation between Amin and current accused N L Chauhan. The conversation, which Amin claimed to have had with Chauhan while both were in custody, was about the alleged conspiracy and involvement of discharged accused, including Shah and police officers Abhay Chudasama and D G Vanzara. Dagar identified the voice recorder and pen drive as being opened before the court from a sealed envelope.

While a defence advocate sought to cross-examine Dagar on his recovery and disclosure memos, the court disallowed him, asking him if the items recovered were verified, sent to experts, or voice samples taken. A transcription of the conversation is part of the chargesheet filed by the CBI, but no witness pertaining to it have been called for deposition so far.

During further cross-examination of Dagar by advocate Wahab Khan, he was asked if he had issued any notices or called any panch witnesses while taking a photograph of Tulsiram from his brother Pawan. He told the court that he had not.

While Khan told the court that he had concluded his cross-examination, Special Judge Sharma told him that the witness’ evidence was not only restricted to statements and other seizures were also made.

Khan then asked Dagar if he had any personal knowledge about Tulsiram’s signature he claimed to have been made on blank papers seized from Sohrabuddin’s brothers.

Dagar was also asked if he had produced any admitted signature of Tulsiram from any court or police station, to prove the signature on the blank papers. Dagar said he had not.

It was also claimed that Dagar had “copy-pasted” a statement taken by the Gujarat CID in 2009 of Jadeja, a constable with Gujarat Police, who had claimed to have witnessed the abduction in November 2005. Dagar denied the claim.

