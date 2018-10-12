Sohrabuddin Shaikh ‘encounter’ case: Two investigators depose before CBI court

In the Sohrabuddin Shaikh alleged fake encounter case, two investigators deposed before the special CBI court on Thursday. One of them, A M Patel had investigated the encounter of Tulsiram Prajapati, Sohrabuddin’s associate, initially when he was posted as a police inspector at the Ambaji police station in 2006.

Patel told the court that on December 28, 2006, he was informed on the phone that Police Sub-inspector Ashish Pandya, currently facing trial, was brought to the general hospital at Ambaji. When he reached the hospital, Patel told the court, he saw Pandya with a blue t-shirt on the table and his medical treatment underway. He further spoke about having visited the encounter spot and collecting evidence. Patel told the court that police officer Vipul Agarwal (now discharged) had reached there and a visitation was given to deputy superintendent of police, Mayur Chavda, a probationary officer.

Another officer, T K Patel, told the court that he had recorded statements of some of the witnesses, including key witness Nathubha Jadeja. Patel told the court that he had also recorded their statements on video.

