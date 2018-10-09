Sohrabuddin ‘fake’ encounter case: ‘No proof to show FIR stating encounter to be genuine was not signed by complainant’

The CBI has alleged that a false FIR was filed by Rehman after the alleged fake encounter of Sohrabuddin in Ahmedabad on November 26, 2005. (File photo) The CBI has alleged that a false FIR was filed by Rehman after the alleged fake encounter of Sohrabuddin in Ahmedabad on November 26, 2005. (File photo)

In the Sohrabuddin Shaikh alleged fake encounter case, the defence Monday claimed that there was no evidence to show that the FIR filed stating the encounter to be genuine was not signed by the complainant — accused Rajasthan Police inspector Abdul Rehman. R H Hadia, who filed the first chargesheet in the case against 13 accused as part of the Gujarat CID probe in 2007, was being questioned by the defence.

Advocate Wahab Khan, representing Rehman, claimed that the proforma of the FIR did not have Rehman’s signature to prove that he had lodged the complaint. To this, Hadia responded in the affirmative. The CBI has alleged that a false FIR was filed by Rehman after the alleged fake encounter of Sohrabuddin in Ahmedabad on November 26, 2005. The accused has denied having filed the FIR.

Khan claimed that neither any test identification parade was conducted to identify Rehman during Hadia’s probe, nor was any expert opinion taken on his handwriting to confirm that he had written the FIR. He said statements of ATS officials, in whose office the FIR was allegedly filed, were also not taken. “It is true that there is no evidence to show who had dictated the complaint, who had typed it and where it was taken,” Hadia said.

Further, when cross-examined on an affidavit filed by Nathubha Jadeja, a key eyewitness who has turned hostile before the trial court last year, Hadia said he did not remember.

Jadeja had earlier given a statement claiming that the encounter was genuine but subsequently told the CID that the encounter was false. He had surrendered before the court and filed an affidavit again stating that he was pressurised into giving a false statement against the accused.

