Sohrabuddin ‘fake encounter’ case: From July 4, hearing on pleas against discharge of accused

The Bombay High Court will hear petitions challenging the six revision applications filed against the discharge granted to the accused in the Sohrabuddin Shaikh alleged fake encounter case of 2005 from July 4. The court on Wednesday said it will hear the case daily for five hours.

On April 25, Justice Nitin Sambre, had asked counsels representing the parties to submit their schedule for the hearing of the case to the court on June 20.

On Wednesday, Gautam Tiwari, lawyer for Sohrabuddin’s brother Rubabuddin Shaikh mentioned the case before Justice A M Badar. Six applications, including three filed by Rubabuddin, challenging the discharge of former deputy inspector-general of Gujarat D G Vanzara and IPS officers Dinesh M N and Rajkumar Pandiyan, two applications filed by the CBI, challenging the discharge of Rajasthan Police constable Dalpat Singh Rathod and Gujarat Police officer N K Amin and an application filed by Amin, calling for two statements made by the driver of the private vehicle in which Sohrabuddin was allegedly taken by the accused to the encounter spot in 2005 that are not part of the CBI chargesheet, have been clubbed to be heard together.

As Justice Badar asked Tiwari, “what is the urgency?”, Tiwari said that the trial is being held in the sessions court on a day to day basis and 108 witnesses have been examined. To this, Justice Badar said if all the parties are ready then he would fix a time.

“If you start you have to finish (arguing the matter) it otherwise there is no use of starting. Everybody should be ready,” said Justice Badar.

Pandian’s lawyer Gunjan Mangla, told court to push the date ahead, since her lawyer Mahesh Jethmalani would not be available on July 4. Justice Badar then told Tiwari: “He is the affected person, he needs to be heard. If your lawyer is not available, arrange for alternate counsel.”

Sohrabuddin, an alleged gangster, and his wife Kausarbi were allegedly abducted by Gujarat ATS and killed in an alleged fake encounter in 2005.

