Sohrabuddin ‘fake encounter’ case: Court asks CBI to inquire into witnesses’ absence

The trial court hearing the Sohrabuddin Shaikh alleged fake encounter case has directed the CBI to inquire into exemptions sought by witnesses on medical grounds. In the absence of medical certificates from some of the witnesses, the court directed the prosecution to find out if those witnesses who have sought exemption from appearance were reporting for their duty and making a false statement before the court regarding ill health.

The court was informed by the CBI Wednesday that two witnesses, who were to depose were not available. While summons to one of them was not served, another official from Gujarat, who had overseen the inquest panchnama of Sohrabuddin in 2005, informed the CBI that he was unwell and could not appear before the court.

A senior Rajasthan police officer, too, Tuesday, sent a fax to the court stating that he was not feeling well and was on medication, hence, he could not come to court.

Special Judge S J Sharma asked why no medical certificates were attached to such exemptions on medical grounds and directed the CBI to inquire.

“The maximum witnesses since April 2018 are government officials. The CBI has not given any substantial evidence with the report of their absence to the court,” the judge said, directing the Superintendent, CBI, to remain present in court to discuss the issue. The trial court also directed Gujarat IPS officer Vipul Aggarwal to be present before it twice a month. Aggarwal, whose discharge application was rejected by the trial court in November last year, was granted interim relief by the Bombay High Court, which ordered a stay on proceedings against him.

On Tuesday, the court sought information from the CBI on the status of the stay. Special Public Prosecutor B P Raju told the court that the stay was against proceedings against Aggarwal but it did not allow him to remain absent from the trial. He submitted that there was no intimation to the court regarding Aggarwal’s exemption from appearance.

