Sohrabuddin ‘fake encounter’ case — Another witness turns hostile: ‘CID took signature, didn’t explain content’

IN THE Sohrabuddin Shaikh alleged fake encounter case, a witness denied being taken for the panchnama to the spot where the body of Kausarbi, Sohrabuddin’s wife, was allegedly burnt in 2005. Of 113 witnesses examined so far, 72 have been declared hostile.

The witness told the court on Wednesday that the Gujarat CID had met him below a theatre he worked at in Gujarat and took his signature on some papers. He was not explained the contents of the papers nor was he told the reason why his signature was being taken, the witness told the court.

According to the CBI, the witness had accompanied another key eyewitness, a police officer, who had led the investigators to the site, on the banks of river Dhavdi in Illol village in 2007.

The eyewitness has already turned hostile at the beginning of the trial, denying knowledge about Kausarbi’s death and the subsequent disposal of her body at Illol. Kausarbi, along with Sohrabuddin, was allegedly abducted from a bus by the accused policemen in November 2005. The CBI claims while Sohrabuddin was shown to have been killed in a fake encounter soon after, Kausarbi was killed as she was also abducted along with her husband.

On Wednesday, the witness told the court that he cannot read and write Gujarati. He added that while his signature was taken in the presence of two to three policemen, he has no knowledge of the contents of the panchnama.

The panchnama drawn in 2007 is a detailed document on the eyewitness, giving details of the site. It also states that a videographer had accompanied them and taken a recording of the spots as led by the eyewitness.

The videographer is yet to be examined. The witness, who was declared hostile on Wednesday, identified his signature on the video cassette, but denied knowing anything about it.

Further, the prosecution on Wednesday examined two other men related to a panchnama drawn after the alleged escape of Sohrabuddin’s associate, Tulsiram Prajapati, in December 2006.

The two witnesses, both working as gangmen at Shyamlaji railway station in Gujarat in 2006, told the court that they were asked to come and sign on some documents at the station master’s office of Shyamlaji station.

While the accused policemen, who were part of the team escorting Tulsiram, had claimed as per documents that a panchnama was taken at the site of the escape, the witnesses said that they were not taken to the spot.

