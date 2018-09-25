Follow Us:
Monday, September 24, 2018
Sohrabuddin ‘fake’ encounter case: CCTV footage of places where victims were taken by accused not obtained, CBI tells court

Mumbai | Published: September 25, 2018 3:25:54 am
Sohrabuddin Shaikh and his wife. (File Photo)

In the Sohrabuddin Shaikh and Tulsiram Prajapati alleged fake encounter cases, a key investigating official of the CBI told the special court on Monday that CCTV footage of Udaipur Central Jail and a highway dhaba, where the victims were allegedly taken by the accused policemen, have not been obtained.

N S Raju, who assisted the chief investigating officer in the case in 2010-2011, told the court that it had been over five years when the CBI began investigating the case and it would not have been possible to find any CCTV footage of 2005-06.

During cross-examination by defence advocates, Raju said, “The incidents took place in 2005-06. It was not possible that CCTV footage would be preserved five years later.” ENS

