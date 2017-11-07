Sohrabuddin case: Court frames charges against two more cops

A special court Monday framed charges against two more accused in the Sohrabuddin Sheikh alleged fake encounter case. The charges were framed by the special Central Bureau of Investigation court against two Gujarat police sub-inspectors, Naresh Chauhan and Balkrishna Chaubey. The charges include murder, criminal conspiracy, and destruction of evidence under the Indian Penal Code. The court had framed charges against 16 accused on October 24, and three others on November 1.

The CBI had alleged Sohrabuddin was killed in a staged encounter by a team of Gujarat and Rajasthan police in November 2005. The CBI claims Sohrabuddin’s wife Kausar Bi and his associate Tulsiram Prajapati were also killed subsequently.

