Software to ensure transparency in teacher transfers in BMC schools

In an attempt to ensure transparency and reduce chances of irregularities, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will launch an online software tool to manage the transfer of teachers and headmasters in civic schools.

The annual budget of the BMC education department, presented on Saturday, mentions the development of online software for managing the transfers of headmasters and teachers.

The technology-based system will allow teachers eligible for transfers to submit their preferences, around 20. The allocations will be done adhering to the existing government rules.

“It is planned to develop an online software for transfers of headteachers and teachers of BMC. By determining the policy of transfers of headteachers and teachers in the education department, all the transfers will be done transparently through online software to avoid human intervention. Eligible teachers will be transferred as per government rules,” read the budget.

While the initiative has been applauded, teachers have expressed concerns as the announcement lacks specific details such as the budgetary allocation and timeline for its execution. According to an official from the BMC education department, the initiative is at a nascent stage.

The BMC is also going to procure material for differently abled children studying in its 18 special schools. “Various types of therapies are done at these schools as per the needs of the students. For example, physio, speech, and occupational therapy. Necessary equipment like stress relief squishy ball, space tunnel tent, pop-up crawl tunnel, jumbo ball pool with 100 soft colourful ball pits, hand and eye coordination and CP wooden chair will be made available to schools. This will help the students to deal with their inferiority complex and [mingle] with other children, thereby actively participate in an enjoyable teaching-learning process and other school activities with confidence and enthusiasm,” stated the announcement.