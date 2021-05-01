Mumbai social worker booked for ‘promising Covid patient ICU bed in exchange for money’

The Bandra police registered an FIR against a social worker who allegedly promised a family an ICU bed for a member suffering from covid in exchange for money. The accused identified as Shamshu Usmani was booked on charges of cheating and culpable homicide not amounting to murder after the woman, who needed treatment, passed away.

The complainant Chitra Shetty, daughter of the deceased Anjnama Shetty, who passed away last week of Covid, said in her police complaint that her mother was infected with Covid since April 14, and they were looking for an ICU bed. When they could not find one, someone introduced her to Shamshu Usmani who claimed to be a social worker.

Usmani promised to get Chitra’s mother an ICU bed at Nanavati hospital and took Rs 2.5 lakh from Chitra. However, when her mother was shifted there, it turned out that the hospital did not have an ICU bed. Usmani then returned Rs 1.5 lakh to the daughter.

A week later, they got an ICU bed but due to the delay in treatment, her mother passed away on April 20 and was cremated on April 22.

Following this, Chitra approached the Bandra police, where on the basis of her statement, an FIR was filed against Usmani. An officer said they will be placing Usmani under arrest soon.