Social welfare dept seeks FIR against Mumbai University

The social welfare department on Wednesday initiated the process to get a criminal FIR lodged against Mumbai University (MU) for not disbursing the scholarship of a former student that was availed through the department over six years ago.

The department will get the FIR filed against MU under the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. In an earlier letter to MU, the department had directed it to disburse the amount within a month and send an acknowledgment to the government.

In a letter to Maharashtra Navnirmam Vidyarthi Sena (MNVS) president Aditya Shirodkar, BMC assistant commissioner Samadhan Ingle stated that the case was of serious nature and it was prima facie evident that a student of backward category was deliberately not passed on the benefit.

The former student, now an ad hoc lecturer in MU’s education department, had availed the scholarship in SC category in 2013-14 for his MEd degree at the university, then a one-year course. He was made to run pillar to post for the scholarship amount of Rs 11,321.

“In August 2015, when I came back to the department for registering under PhD programme, I learned that the scholarship was released in my name. When I inquired, the junior clerk denied it. At the department office, I was told the disbursal would happen at the institutional level but the clerk kept ignoring my requests and often insulted me. Then head of department of education Dr Sunita Magre also did not help me. It isn’t the money I am fighting for. I want what I rightfully deserve,” the lecturer told The Indian Express.

Last month, the lecturer was assured action by varsity officials but did not receive any response thereafter. On Tuesday, MNVS approached the social welfare department, after which a two-member committee visited MU and found it guilty of flouting rules. “Such behavior by the varsity forces student victims toward undesirable actions. We demand the varsity conduct an audit of scholarship disbursal for the last 10 years,” said MNVS state vice-president Santosh Gangurde.

MU Registrar Ajay Deshmukh could not be reached for comments. MU spokesperson Leeladhar Bansod said it was looking into the matter.

