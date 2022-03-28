Social welfare department to start revamping its hostels from April

Come April, the social welfare department plans to start revamping its hostels across Maharashtra. Apart from providing infrastructural facilities, it plans to offer other in-house facilities like extra-curricular activities and skill development training as well.

Further, it plans to launch competitions among hostels to win the ‘Aadarsh (Ideal) Hostel’ award, which the authorities feel will be a motivating factor for those managing hostels.

The department runs 441 hostels across Maharashtra. These are residential facilities for youngsters coming from reserved category, who want to pursue higher education.

The department has prepared a manual of sorts under ‘Government Hostel Scheme’, which defines a list of parameters to take care of while running the hostel.

While the admissions process will continue to be based on merit, there will be strict vigil on how the hostels are managed — the manual insists on keeping a thorough record, to be checked by authorities.

It also enlists several tasks expected to be performed by the staff at different levels – starting from wardens to even the cleaning staffers.

More importantly, the document talks about the formation of student bodies, which shall participate in the decisions-making process under the scheme.

Committees for sports, culture, academic and even health will be set up after admissions.

This, the department feels, will help in identifying and resolving issues with participation from student residents of the hostels.

Officials said meetings have already been held with local officers as well as wardens to understand the ground reality before coming out with a plan.

A committee has been formed to prepare guidelines. From April, repair or construction related infrastructural tasks will be started.

Prashant Narnawre, Commissioner (Social Welfare), said a budgetary allocation of Rs 64 crore has been made for the scheme. “We are going a step ahead now by incorporating other facilities into hostel structures… offering extra and co-curricular activities and skill development training that matches the higher education course. This will be done in collaboration with the state skill development department. These courses will not be random picks but offered after a thorough study of the locality of the hostel, popular courses and job prospects.”

Narnawre added that the plan is to begin with state-run hostels and gradually, move on to other trust-run government-aided hostels.

There are over 2000 such hostels across Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, 91 residential schools falling under the social welfare department too are expecting a major revamp.

A set of guidelines has been prepared to offer better services by adhering to the Right To Education Act.