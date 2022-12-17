Social media post ‘threatens fresh ink attack on Maharashtra minister Chandrakant Patil’; FIR lodged

An FIR has been lodged in connection with an alleged objectionable post on social media threatening a fresh ink attack on BJP leader and Maharashtra minister Chandrakant Patil, police said Saturday.

The complaint, filed by Swapnil Bangar, 33, at Kothrud police station, said a message threatening a second ink attack on Patil was posted and circulated by a certain social media account. Based on the complaint, the police have booked the person who runs the account under the name Vikas Lole, head of NCP’s social media cell, Pimpri-Chinchwad, officers said.

A similar complaint against Lole and one other person was also filed at Sangvi police station in Pimpri-Chinchwad by former BJP corporator Harshal Dhore.

On December 10, activists of the Samata Sainik Dal threw ink on Chandrakant Patil as he stepped out of the house of local BJP leader and former corporator Moreshwar Shedge in Chinchwad. The Pimpri-Chinchwad police later arrested three men in connection with the incident.

The attack on Patil came a day after Patil made a controversial statement against social reformers in Paithan town. He said that people like Dr Ambedkar and Mahatma Jyotirao Phule had established schools without any government aid. “They went to people and begged for money saying ‘we are starting schools, give us money’. There were people who donated money to the tune of Rs 10 at the time. These days there are people who donate to the tune of Rs 10 crore…for example, there are CSR funds,” he said on December 9. The minister later issued a clarification and tendered an apology.