23 social media handles booked in Nashik for allegedly circulating child sexual abuse videos

The Nashik Cyber Police has registered a case against 23 alleged social media profile holders and mobile phone users for allegedly circulating videos depicting the sexual abuse of minors on various online platforms. The alleged offences took place between November 11, 2024, and July 27, 2026, according to the police.

The case was registered following directions from the Central government after videos depicting the sexual abuse of children were detected on various social media platforms, a senior police officer said.

During the preliminary inquiry, investigators found that the videos had allegedly been circulated through accounts linked to IDs whose IP addresses were traced to Nashik district.