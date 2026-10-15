23 social media handles booked in Nashik for allegedly circulating child sexual abuse videos

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During the preliminary inquiry, investigators found that the videos had allegedly been circulated through accounts linked to IDs whose IP addresses were traced to Nashik district.

Written by: Manish Kumar Pathak
2 min readOct 15, 2026 06:00 PM IST
child sexual abuseThe police are now attempting to identify the people behind the accounts (File photo)
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The Nashik Cyber Police has registered a case against 23 alleged social media profile holders and mobile phone users for allegedly circulating videos depicting the sexual abuse of minors on various online platforms. The alleged offences took place between November 11, 2024, and July 27, 2026, according to the police.

The case was registered following directions from the Central government after videos depicting the sexual abuse of children were detected on various social media platforms, a senior police officer said.

During the preliminary inquiry, investigators found that the videos had allegedly been circulated through accounts linked to IDs whose IP addresses were traced to Nashik district.

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The matter was subsequently referred to the Maharashtra Cyber Police, which directed the Nashik Cyber Police to register a case and initiate an investigation, the officer said.

According to the FIR, the users of the identified profiles allegedly circulated electronically recorded videos depicting the sexual exploitation of children through Facebook, Instagram and other social media platforms.

The case was registered under Section 294 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Section 67B of the Information Technology Act, 2000, and Section 15 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

The police are now attempting to identify the people behind the accounts and determine whether the circulation of the videos is linked to a larger organised network involving child trafficking or extortion through paid online groups.

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Investigators are also taking assistance from private cyber experts to trace those allegedly involved. However, identifying the users has proved challenging, as some allegedly use virtual private networks (VPNs), the dark web, and Wi-Fi connections to conceal their online identities, the official said.

“Until the accused are arrested and the investigation progresses, it would be too early to say any conclusions about the nature or scale of the network. The investigation is underway,” a senior police official said.

The officer added that in some instances, videos may be transferred from one mobile phone to another, resulting in multiple accounts being flagged for the same content. Investigators are examining these possibilities to establish the role of each account holder, the officer said.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Manish Kumar Pathak
Manish Kumar Pathak

Manish Kumar Pathak is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Mumbai. His work demonstrates substantial Expertise and Authority across the complex field of crime reporting, with a strong focus on law enforcement actions, fraud, and cyber security challenges facing the metropolitan region. Expertise & Authority Affiliation: Reports for the nationally recognized daily, The Indian Express, providing his content with high Trustworthiness. Geographical Focus: Provides comprehensive, ground-level coverage of breaking news and investigative matters across Mumbai and the surrounding regions (e.g., Thane, Vasai). Core Authority: His reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial beats, including: Cyber & Financial Crime: Extensive coverage of sophisticated scams, including cases involving high-value cyber fraud, stock market manipulation scams, and fraudsters using government figures to gain trust. Law Enforcement & Investigation: Reports directly on major police actions, including arrests made by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in fraud cases (e.g., MHADA flat scams) and detailed coverage of murder and kidnapping investigations. Major Incidents & Public Safety: Covers significant incidents like building collapses, road accidents, and public safety issues such as theft at large public events. Defence & Maritime: Also covers key updates regarding the Indian Navy, including the commissioning of new vessels and strategic defense announcements. Manish Kumar Pathak's consistent focus on crime, fraud, and the workings of the Mumbai police system establishes him as a trusted and authoritative source for critical news in Western India. ... Read More

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